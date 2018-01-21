'Better Late Than Never' Preview: A Matador Prank Has the Guys Feeling Bullish (VIDEO)

In this Monday's all-new episode of NBC's hit reality series Better Late Than Never, called "Matador Training," Henry Winkler, Terry Bradshaw, William Shatner, George Foreman and Jeff Dye continue across Spain.

After the guys have a blast in Barcelona, they proceed to eat their way through Madrid, gnawing on city specialties. They then take matador lessons, dance the Flamenco and instigate their own version of the famed Tomatina Festival, in which folks engage in a harmless battle of tomato-throwing.

William Shatner Looks Back at His Most Iconic Roles Better Late Than Never is just the latest project in Shatner's six decade career.

In this exclusive clip from the episode's matador segment, Jeff Dye plans to take the bull by the horns and give wielding a toreador's cape a try. But as the doors to the bullfighting stadium open, ready to unleash something before an understandably apprehensive-looking Dye, he finds the whole thing is nothing but a bunch of bull, courtesy of a prank overseen (and heartily enjoyed) by his castmates.

Better Late Than Never, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC. The "Matador Training" episode airs Jan. 22.