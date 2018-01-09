'The X-Files' Episode 2: Watch the Action-Packed Opening Scene From 'This' (VIDEO)
Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson) are the heroes 2018 needs.
The action all goes down in Wednesday's second episode of The X-Files Season 11, titled "This." The dynamic duo are relaxing at home when they're hit with a double whammy: a call from their presumed-dead friend Langly and a trio of men looking to take them out. Mayhem ensues (which you can watch in the exclusive clip below), and, well, it's pretty bad ass.
"When I read it, it was like, 'Here we go,'" The X-Files star Mitch Pileggi (Skinner) teases. "The banter between Mulder and Scully [later in the episode] is old-school Mulder and Scully."
You don't even have to wait for the episode to air to get a taste of this heart-stopping hour. Watch the opening three-plus minutes of the newest The X-Files now!
