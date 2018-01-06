NFL Playoffs 2018 Wild-Card Weekend TV Schedule and Preview

Buffalo Bills celebrate after LeSean McCoy #25 scored a touchdown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on December 17, 2017

The 2018 NFL playoffs have a vastly different look than in years past, giving wild-card weekend an extra air of excitement and unpredictability.

Eight of this season's 12 playoff teams—Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Saints, Panthers, Jaguars, Titans and Bills—didn't make the playoffs last season, and both the Eagles and Jaguars went from worst to first in their divisions. Playoff droughts also ended for the Bills (last appearance 1999), Rams (2004), Jaguars (2007) and Titans (2008).

Wild-card weekend action begins Saturday, Jan. 6, with Titans at Chiefs on ESPN (simulcast on ABC), followed by Falcons at Rams on NBC in primetime. Sunday afternoon has Bills at Jaguars on CBS, followed by Panthers at Saints on FOX.

NFL Playoffs 2018 Wild-Card Weekend TV Schedule

​Saturday, Jan. 6

4:35/3:35c: AFC Wild Card: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN and ABC

8:15/7:15c: NFC Wild Card: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 7

1/noon c: AFC Wild Card: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, CBS

4:40/3:30c: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, FOX

From Miami, to Buffalo, to New York City... That playoff moment! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/67p8tn0XEe — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

2018 NFL Playoff Seeds

AFC

1. New England (13-3, AFC East champion)

2. Pittsburgh (13-3, AFC North champion)

3. Jacksonville (10-6, AFC South champion)

4. Kansas City (10-6, AFC West champion)

5. Tennessee (9-7)

6. Buffalo (9-7)

NFC

1. Philadelphia (13-3, NFC East champion)

2. Minnesota (13-3, NFC North champion)

3. Los Angeles Rams (11-5, NFC West champion)

4. New Orleans (11-5, NFC South champion)

5. Carolina (11-5)

6. Atlanta (10-6)

2018 NFL Playoffs Schedule At A Glance

Jan. 6-7 AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX & NBC)

Jan. 13-14 AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs (CBS, FOX & NBC)

Jan. 21 AFC and NFC Championship Games (CBS & FOX)

Jan. 28 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. (ABC/ESPN)

Feb. 4 Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis (NBC)