‘Fashion Police’ Finale: Joan & Melissa Rivers’ Funniest Onscreen Moments (VIDEO)
On Monday night’s series finale farewell, the Fashion Police team pays tribute to the late, great Joan Rivers. The former co-host might have passed away in June 2014, but her wisecracks will live on in infamy forever.
On the special night, Joan’s daughter and fellow co-host, Melissa Rivers, shares some of her favorite and most hilarious memories from working with her mother.
“I cannot tell you what a dream it was to work with my mother,” said the Fashion Police executive producer, “because, not only did she really love me, she knew me so well.”
Check out a clip from the Fashion Police farewell episode below:
Fashion Police: The Farewell, Nov. 27, 8/7c, E!
