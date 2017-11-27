‘Fashion Police’ Finale: Joan & Melissa Rivers’ Funniest Onscreen Moments (VIDEO)

Melissa Rivers and Joan Rivers attend the 2014 NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Upfronts at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 15, 2014 in New York City.

On Monday night’s series finale farewell, the Fashion Police team pays tribute to the late, great Joan Rivers. The former co-host might have passed away in June 2014, but her wisecracks will live on in infamy forever.

On the special night, Joan’s daughter and fellow co-host, Melissa Rivers, shares some of her favorite and most hilarious memories from working with her mother.

“I cannot tell you what a dream it was to work with my mother,” said the Fashion Police executive producer, “because, not only did she really love me, she knew me so well.”

