'The X-Files,' Ryan Murphy's '9-1-1' Get January Premiere Dates

The all-new 10-episode installment of The X-Files will once again be executive-produced by creator Chris Carter, with stars David Duchovny (L) and Gillian Anderson (R) returning in their roles as iconic FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The event series will air during the 2017-2018 season. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co.

The premiere date is out there: The X-Files Season 11 will bow on Wednesday, January 3, at 8/7c on Fox.

The 10-episode event series—which stars David Duchovny (Mulder), Gillian Anderson (Scully), and Mitch Pileggi (Skinner)—picks up immediately in the aftermath of 2016's cliffhanger. The new batch of episodes includes the return of William B. Davis as series big bad Cigarette-Smoking Man as well as vets Annabeth Gish (Reyes), Robbie Amell (Agent Miller), Lauren Ambrose (Agent Einstein), plus Karin Konoval (in a new role), as well as franchise newbies Barbara Hershey and Haley Joel Osment.

Check out the new key art for the series:

Additionally, 9-1-1, from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear will debut following The X-Files, in its Wednesday, 9/8c, time slot. The drama, starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Connie Britton, follows emergency workers—AKA police, paramedics and firefighters—as they deal with high-stakes in their personal and professional lives.

Check out a new trailer for the series.