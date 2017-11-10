New 'Alaskan Bush People' Christmas Special Coming to Discovery Channel in December

The Brown family of Alaskan Bush People will be getting us in the spirit of Bushmas again this year.

According to a schedule released by Discovery Channel, the 2017 Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10/9c.

Alaskan Bush People Exposed revealed that filming took place while the Brown family was briefly in Colorado during the first week of November. The production schedule is consistent with last year's Christmas special, "A Browntown Christmas," which was shot around the week of Halloween 2016.

There is not much of an update. All the Browns except for Bam are in Colorado and filming. Ami will be returning shortly to Los Angeles and continue her second round of chemo. Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Monday, November 6, 2017

When we last saw the Browns in the ABP season finale "Blazing a New Trail" in August, the family was dealing with Ami's Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Browntown filming set in Southeast Alaska that served at the location for their home was dismantled, and the family relocated to a rented home in Los Angeles so that Ami could be treated at UCLA Medical Center. The season finale saw the Browns travel to an area near Dolores in Southwest Colorado to look at property that they might settle on in the future. Recent sightings of the family in Colorado revealed them to be much farther east, near Trinidad and Pueblo.

Before you get too excited, remember that a "new" episode of ABP often has a small amount of original footage. Considering the incredibly short time the Browns spent filming in Colorado, expect lots of rehashed stuff, Lost Footage and maybe a few new or previously unseen interviews.

There has been no formal announcement on if or when a new ABP season might premiere on Discovery.

Alaskan Bush People Christmas special, Dec. 15, 10/9c, Discovery Channel