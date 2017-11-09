From 'Kardashians' to 'Bachelor,' Which Reality TV Shows Are America's Most Popular by State?

Kim Kardashian, Nick Viall and Heidi Klum headlined some of the most popular reality shows among the 50 states this year

Are you watching the most popular reality TV show in your state this year? CableTV.com released its second annual data report, which revealed each state's favorite reality TV show in 2017 and some of the results were surprising, to say the least. The site compared the new results to their past data from 2016 and it revealed 2017 actually had a wider variety of shows across the continent.

"Our team conducted a survey on reality TV show viewership which included 500 participants in the US. We used data from this survey to determine the shows we would run through Google Trends," CableTV revealed. Then, in Google Trends they pulled the geographic search volume around each show. So, the reality TV show with the 'highest search volume in each state' indicated the most popular show in that state.

Last year, the top shows were Hoarders and Project Runway, but this year, Hunted and Bachelor in Paradise were some people's No. 1 guilty pleasure.

Let's break down the biggest states:

New York's most popular reality TV show is Mob Wives

California's smash hit is Keeping Up with the Kardashians (shocker!)

Texas' biggest hit is Little Women: Dallas

Wisconsin loves Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor

Nevada, home of Sin City, favors Pawn Stars

Utah's most popular show for the second year in a row is Sister Wives

Check out the map below to see what show reigned supreme in each state: