'Life In Pieces': A One Night Stand...for Mankind? (VIDEO)

Tyler (Niall Cunningham) is young and newly single since (spoiler alert from last week's Life in Pieces season premiere) he and his bride Clementine (Hunter King) have decided to end their marriage. But when is too soon for him to get back out in the world of dating?

Encouraged by his father, Tim (Dan Bakkedahl), to venture more into the world of hook-ups rather than seek another long-term relationship, Tyler gets lucky on a dating app for divorced men and women. But will his hookup with a fellow divorcee (guest star Christine Woods, Hello Ladies) be a blessing or a curse? For example, why is she so obsessed with how smooth Tyler's skin is?

Check out an exclusive clip from this week's episode:

Life in Pieces, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30, CBS.