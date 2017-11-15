First Look: DC's 'Legends of Tomorrow' Travel Back to the Vietnam War

So far this season, the heroes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow have bounced from 1870 to 2042 to 1988, trying to fix the timeline they broke. Soon, they’ll be longing for the comforts of home (and modern accommodations) as they wind up visiting one of history’s worst chapters.

In the November 21 episode, Legends Nate (Nick Zano), Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Zari (Tala Ashe), Ray (Brandon Routh) and their fellow teammates “travel to the height of the Vietnam War to deal with their most dangerous anachronism yet: a time-displaced Gorilla Grodd,” executive producer Marc Guggenheim previews. A massive simian warrior running loose through the DMZ? And here they thought being stuck on the Waverider with its one bathroom was the worst-case scenario.

