Peyton List Joins ‘Gotham’ as New Poison Ivy

A tree may grow in Brooklyn, but Poison Ivy is busting out all over Gotham.

It was Monday that Peyton List will be stepping into the verdant shoes of Ivy Pepper, taking over for Season 3 addition Maggie Geha, who herself replaced original cast member Clare Foley. Basically, Ivy is growing like a weed—a gorgeous, lethal weed.

According to the producers, the change is the latest effort on their part to cultivate the character.

“In the continuing evolution of Poison Ivy’s origin story, Ivy Pepper has been transformed once again taking another step toward becoming the Ivy we know from the comics. Dangerous. A live wire of crazy energy. She’ll set her sights on Gotham, intent on making the city her own green paradise.”

During the show’s panel at New York Comic Con earlier this month, the matter of Oswald (Robin Lord Taylor) making an possible enemy out of the attentive Ivy with all of his verbal abuse came up and the cast was suitably cagey regarding the young woman’s arc. However, executive producer Danny Cannon did confess that “Ivy is going through a really dark change” and that “a whole new Ivy will emerge” in episode 12. “I don’t know if she will be friendly with anybody…we’ll see.”

List previously starred on The CW’s Frequency, The Flash and The Tomorrow People. Before that, she also had a stint on Mad Men as Jane Sterling, and is currently filming an arc on USA’s Colony. Hopefully, third time will be the charm for this Ivy reboot and she will be able to call Gotham home for a nice long time.

List is set to make her first appearance in 2018.



Gotham, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox