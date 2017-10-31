‘This Is Us’ Randall and Beth Are One of TV’s Hottest Couples

Does the thought of being married with kids in suburbia send your pulse racing? Well, if you’re Randall and Beth Pearson (Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson) from NBC’s hit show This Is Us, the answer is yes. Somehow, this supercouple manages to navigate all of domestic life’s little ups and downs and still maintain their sizzle.

The secret to their romantic success: “They complement each other,” Watson says. “Beth knows how to cover Randall’s blind spots. He’s a perfectionist, and she’s the coolest one in the family!” It’s a combo that’s kept them head-over-heels for decades and counting. Says Watson, “Even when they struggle, they know they still want to be in this space together.”

