‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ NYCC Panel Canceled Following Las Vegas Shooting

Marvel's The Punisher
Marvel's The Punisher

Citing Sunday’s mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert, Marvel and Netflix have canceled the highly anticipated panel for new series Marvel’s The Punisher at New York Comic Con.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas,” reads a joint statement. “After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The 13-episode series stars Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) as antihero vigilante, Frank Castle (a.k.a. The Punisher). The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service before the end of 2017, but no official launch date has been announced. A trailer released in late August highlighted some of the more violent aspects of The Punisher’s revenge.

