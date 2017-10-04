‘Bob’s Burgers’ Pops up at NYCC for One-Day Product Shop

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Bob's Burgers
Exclusive
Fox
Bob's Burgers

Bob's Burgers

 More

Bob’s Burgers fans heading to New York Comic Con this weekend might want to bring an extra bag because Fox Consumer Products is gonna make it hard to leave town without some extra Belcher swag.

The Emmy-winning animated program, which just launched its eight season with a fan art-inspired episode, is taking center stage at a Bob’s Burgers pop-up shop on Saturday, October 7. The one-day-only booth will be located at the lobby level of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott New York Midtown near Manhattan’s Penn Station and is set to feature piles of product, including Funko POP! figures, apparel, games, gifts and more.

'Bob's Burgers' Has It in the Bag With a Backpack From Sprayground
Related

'Bob's Burgers' Has It in the Bag With a Backpack From Sprayground

In addition, as a thank you to fans (especially the early birds), the first 100 visitors to the shop can snag a free talking cheeseburger toy that spouts out various phrases from the show. Even better: You don’t even need a NYCC badge for entry! All the detaisls are on the art below, so set yourselves a reminder and don’t forget: If you believe you’re beautiful, you will be. Tina did.

Bob’s Burgers, Sundays, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Bob's Burgers - FOX

Bob's Burgers where to stream

Bob's Burgers

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
1
‘Yellowstone’ Wedding! Stars Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Are Married
Pat Sajak with Wheel contestant
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Show’s ‘Unfair’ Decision to Give Contestants a Second Chance
Blue Bloods cast family dinner scene
3
‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Donnie Wahlberg & Tom Selleck Share Secrets of Family Dinner Scenes
Elizabeth MacRae
4
Elizabeth MacRae, ‘General Hospital’ & ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actress, Dies at 88
Steve Meinke and Kam Williams during the elimination round in The Challenge: All Stars, episode 7, season 4
5
‘The Challenge: All Stars’: Kam Williams Was ’95 Percent’ Sure Laurel Stucky Would Back Out of That Elimination