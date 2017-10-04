‘Bob’s Burgers’ Pops up at NYCC for One-Day Product Shop

Bob’s Burgers fans heading to New York Comic Con this weekend might want to bring an extra bag because Fox Consumer Products is gonna make it hard to leave town without some extra Belcher swag.

The Emmy-winning animated program, which just launched its eight season with a fan art-inspired episode, is taking center stage at a Bob’s Burgers pop-up shop on Saturday, October 7. The one-day-only booth will be located at the lobby level of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott New York Midtown near Manhattan’s Penn Station and is set to feature piles of product, including Funko POP! figures, apparel, games, gifts and more.

In addition, as a thank you to fans (especially the early birds), the first 100 visitors to the shop can snag a free talking cheeseburger toy that spouts out various phrases from the show. Even better: You don’t even need a NYCC badge for entry! All the detaisls are on the art below, so set yourselves a reminder and don’t forget: If you believe you’re beautiful, you will be. Tina did.

Bob’s Burgers, Sundays, 7:30/6:30c, Fox