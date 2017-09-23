‘A Different World’ 30th Anniversary: Binge-Watch Memorable Episodes During TV One’s Marathon

Jessica Napoli
Comments
The cast of A Different World - Cree Summer, Glynn Turman, Charnele Brown, Cory Tyler, Dawnn Lewis, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl Bell, Lou Myers, Jada Pinkett Smith
NBC

TV One is planning on celebrating the 30th anniversary of A Different World with a 14-hour marathon on Sept. 24, the same date the series premiered in 1987. The marathon will launch with the pilot episode, which still remains the most-watched premiere in TV history with a staggering 38.9 million viewers. The marathon will run from 10am to 1am ET and feature the most popular episodes in chronological order.

Dexter Cole, TV One SVP of Program Scheduling & Acquisitions, said, “TV One is excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of A Different World, a truly iconic television show which displayed the black college experience in a way that touched and inspired generations of students to pursue a higher education.”

'Full House' 30th Anniversary: See What the Cast Looks Like Today
Related

'Full House' 30th Anniversary: See What the Cast Looks Like Today

A Different World premiered on September 24, 1987, on NBC as a spin-off series from The Cosby Show. The series initially focused on the Huxtables’ free-spirited daughter, Denise, played by Lisa Bonet. The show followed her as she attended her parents’ alma mater, Hillman College.

Bonet left the series after one season, with the show then focusing on other characters such as Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) and Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison). While The Cosby Show typically avoided addressing issues like race relations or the AIDS epidemic, A Different World would tackle topics such as these through the prism of its collegiate characters.

A Different World, 30th Anniversary Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 24th, begins 10am/9c, TV One

A Different World (1987) key art
Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet

Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison

Jasmine Guy

Jasmine Guy

Dawnn Lewis

Dawnn Lewis

Darryl M. Bell

Darryl M. Bell

Sinbad

Sinbad

Charnele Brown

Charnele Brown

Cree Summer

Cree Summer

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Series

1987–1993

TVPG

Sitcom

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More A Different World (1987) ›

A Different World (1987)

Lisa Bonet




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Seth Meyers
1
Seth Meyers Issues Blunt Takedown of Donald Trump’s Nickname Suggestions for Trump Republicans
Joe Keery, 'Stranger Things'
2
‘Stranger Things’: Joe Keery Sends Political Message About Steve’s Legacy
Marjorie Taylor Greene
3
‘The View’: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘On a Shortlist’ to Join Show: Report
FAMILY GUY - “Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime’s Familiar Holiday Movie” - In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for “Big Pie” travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe. (Disney) FAMILY GUY
4
‘Family Guy’ Sends up Holiday Movies (and Actual Holiday Movies), Romance off the Ice, Florida Fables
Tom Hiddleston in 'The Night Manager' Season 2
5
What to Know About ‘The Night Manager’ Season 3