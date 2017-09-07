‘I Love Kellie Pickler’ Preview: Kellie Gets Wine-y (VIDEO)
In the Sept. 7 episode of CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler, Kellie and her childhood BFF get together for a little girl time in the middle of a very hectic week. And in this exclusive clip, the action turns a little cheesy…and wine-y.
Check it out here!
Sources close to the show shared that the duo is sipping the good stuff at Nashville’s Arrington Vineyards, which is owned by Kix Brooks of the legendary country duo, Brooks and Dunn!
Kellie’s pal is in town to participate in the annual City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game, which takes place during CMA Music Festival and which raises money for the center that researches and treats cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases.
While Kellie enjoys a few fine wines, she also has to balance coach Kyle’s over-eager preparations for the game.
I Love Kellie Picker, Thursdays at 11/10c, CMT
From TV Guide Magazine
What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery
Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.