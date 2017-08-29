Top TV: The ‘Unabomber’ Revealed, ‘Animal Kingdom’ Finale, Adam Gets Ruined on ‘Adam Ruins Everything’

Manhunt: Unabomber (10/9c, Discovery): In a searing stand-alone episode that might as well be titled “The Making of a Monster”—the actual title is “Ted”—this excellent limited series takes a pause from the investigation to reveal just how the notorious Ted Kaczynski (Paul Bettany) evolved from a promising prodigy into the warped loner and crusader against society who sent bombs in the mail to call attention to his manifesto. “I’ve been living on anger my whole life,” he notes in a letter to his brother (Mark Duplass). As you watch, you may understand why.

Animal Kingdom (9/8c, TNT): The second season of the crime-family drama concludes with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) unbowed from behind bars, plotting to turn her sons against each other. Which we know with this scruffy lot can only lead to more mayhem.

Adam Ruins Everything (10/9c, truTV): The tables are turned on host Adam Conover when his friend Emily decides to “ruin” him by debunking some of his theories and exposing mistakes from past episodes. Hey, what are friends for?

Inside Tuesday TV: PBS’s American Experience repeats its remarkable 2015 biography of Walt Disney, airing in two parts (8/7c, concludes Sept. 5, check local listings at pbs.org). The first night focuses on the building of his animation empire, most movingly with the making of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. … OWN’s new series Black Love (10/9c, moves to Saturdays on Sept. 2) goes inside the long-term relationships of African-American couples to explore the intricacies of marriage, with subjects including Viola Davis, Meagan Good, Tia Mowry and their mates.