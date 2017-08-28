'Gotham' Season 3 Deleted Scene Shows the Softer (?) Side of Zsasz (VIDEO)

Most hired killers put the "ass" in assassin, but Gotham fans know that Victor Zsasz, the mercenary who looks like a methed-out Observer from Fringe and is played by Anthony Carrigan, is a special breed of madman. Wild-eyed and ferociously brutal, the guy has built himself quite the fandom over his time terrorizing his most formidable foe, Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie).

So it makes total sense that Zsasz would hold Gordon in high esteem even as he plots his death in this exclusive deleted scene. The clip—included in this week's DVD and Blu-ray release of Gotham: The Complete Third Season—is from that season's 12th episode, "Ghosts," and finds our favorite assassin advising his team of gun-toting goons on how exactly to eliminate "the warrior, James Gordon" after mob boss Falcone (John Doman) has put out a hit on the detective for killing his Tetch virus-infected son (and Lee's husband) Mario.

Also included on the set, which drops Tuesday, are every episode from the season, more deleted scenes and the show's 2016 Comic-Con panel. In addition, there are featurettes like "Madness Rising: the New Villains of Gotham," "The Dark Within the Dark: The Court of Owls" and a look at McKenzie's directorial debut on episode 316, "Those Delicate and Dark Obsessions."

Gotham returns Thursday, Sept. 21, 8/7c, Fox.