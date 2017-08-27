US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule, How to Stream Online

The year’s last tennis Grand Slam returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., with US Open early rounds beginning Monday, August 28, on ESPN in the afternoon and shifting to ESPN2 in the evening.

Angelique Kerber is the reigning women’s singles champion, with top competitors including Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Garbiñe Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki. Men’s champion Stan Wawrinka ended his season due to injury, leaving top contenders Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray among the favorites. Novak Djokovic is also out due to injury.

ESPN and ESPN2 combine to air the US Open tennis tournament through Sept. 10. Coverage includes 130 hours on TV and 1,300 hours streaming on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks

Date Time (ET) Event Network(s)
Sun Aug 27 1 p.m. SportsCenter at the US Open:  Preview Show ESPN2
  2 p.m. Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day powered by Net Generation ABC
Mon Aug 28 11 a.m.1 p.m. US Open First Round ESPN3ESPN
  6 p.m. US Open First Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN2
Tue Aug 29 11 a.m.1 p.m. US Open First Round ESPN3ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round ESPN
Wed Aug 30 11 a.m.1 p.m. US Open Second Round ESPN3ESPN
  6 p.m. US Open Second Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN2
Thur Aug 31 11 a.m.1 p.m. US Open Second Round ESPN3ESPN2
  6 p.m. US Open Second Round ESPN2
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round ESPN2
Fri Sept 1 11 a.m.1 p.m. US Open Third Round ESPN3ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round ESPN2
Sat Sep 2 11 a.m. US Open Third Round ESPN2ESPN3
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round ESPN2
Sun Sep 3 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPNESPN3
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2
Mon Sept 4 11 a.m. US Open Round of 16 ESPN2ESPN3
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 ESPN2
Tue Sep 5 11 a.m.Noon US Open – Outer Courts, Doubles and JuniorsUS Open Quarterfinals ESPN3ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals ESPN
Wed Sep 7 11 a.m.Noon US Open – Outer Courts, Doubles and JuniorsUS Open Quarterfinals ESPN3ESPN
  7 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals ESPN
Thur Sept 7 7 p.m. US Open Women’s Semifinals ESPN
Fri Sept 8 Noon US Open Men’s Doubles Championship ESPN2
  4 p.m. US Open Men’s Semifinals ESPN / ESPN Deportes
Sat Sept 9 Noon US Open Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN3
  4 p.m. US Open Women’s Championship ESPN / ESPN Deportes
Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. US Open Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN2
  3 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN
  4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship ESPN / ESPN Deportes
  8:30 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship ESPN2 (encore)

 