US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule, How to Stream Online

The year’s last tennis Grand Slam returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., with US Open early rounds beginning Monday, August 28, on ESPN in the afternoon and shifting to ESPN2 in the evening.

Angelique Kerber is the reigning women’s singles champion, with top competitors including Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Garbiñe Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki. Men’s champion Stan Wawrinka ended his season due to injury, leaving top contenders Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray among the favorites. Novak Djokovic is also out due to injury.

ESPN and ESPN2 combine to air the US Open tennis tournament through Sept. 10. Coverage includes 130 hours on TV and 1,300 hours streaming on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Full TV schedule for the 2017 US Open from ESPN below.

