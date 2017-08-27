US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule, How to Stream Online
The year’s last tennis Grand Slam returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y., with US Open early rounds beginning Monday, August 28, on ESPN in the afternoon and shifting to ESPN2 in the evening.
Angelique Kerber is the reigning women’s singles champion, with top competitors including Venus Williams, Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova, Garbiñe Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki. Men’s champion Stan Wawrinka ended his season due to injury, leaving top contenders Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray among the favorites. Novak Djokovic is also out due to injury.
ESPN and ESPN2 combine to air the US Open tennis tournament through Sept. 10. Coverage includes 130 hours on TV and 1,300 hours streaming on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.
Full TV schedule for the 2017 US Open from ESPN below.
US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network(s)
|Sun Aug 27
|1 p.m.
|SportsCenter at the US Open: Preview Show
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day powered by Net Generation
|ABC
|Mon Aug 28
|11 a.m.1 p.m.
|US Open First Round
|ESPN3ESPN
|6 p.m.
|US Open First Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|ESPN2
|Tue Aug 29
|11 a.m.1 p.m.
|US Open First Round
|ESPN3ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – First Round
|ESPN
|Wed Aug 30
|11 a.m.1 p.m.
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN3ESPN
|6 p.m.
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round
|ESPN2
|Thur Aug 31
|11 a.m.1 p.m.
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN3ESPN2
|6 p.m.
|US Open Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Second Round
|ESPN2
|Fri Sept 1
|11 a.m.1 p.m.
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN3ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sat Sep 2
|11 a.m.
|US Open Third Round
|ESPN2ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sun Sep 3
|11 a.m.
|US Open Round of 16
|ESPNESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Mon Sept 4
|11 a.m.
|US Open Round of 16
|ESPN2ESPN3
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Tue Sep 5
|11 a.m.Noon
|US Open – Outer Courts, Doubles and JuniorsUS Open Quarterfinals
|ESPN3ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wed Sep 7
|11 a.m.Noon
|US Open – Outer Courts, Doubles and JuniorsUS Open Quarterfinals
|ESPN3ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Thur Sept 7
|7 p.m.
|US Open Women’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|Fri Sept 8
|Noon
|US Open Men’s Doubles Championship
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Semifinals
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|Sat Sept 9
|Noon
|US Open Mixed Doubles Championship
|ESPN3
|4 p.m.
|US Open Women’s Championship
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|Sun Sept 10
|1 p.m.
|US Open Women’s Doubles Championship
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship
|ESPN / ESPN Deportes
|8:30 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship
|ESPN2 (encore)