What's On: ‘Project Runway’ Welcomes All Sizes, ‘Girlfriend’s Guide’ Returns, MTM Remembered on Reelz

Project Runway (8/7c, Lifetime): Kicking off the 16th season of the trendsetting reality competition with an episode titled “One Size Does Not Fit All,” the Runway is new open to models of all sizes, which should create a refreshingly diverse new set of challenges to the 16 fashion designers vying for top looks. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn once again host and mentor the contestants, who will be judged by Nina Garcia and Zac Posen, along with celebrity guests.

Mary Tyler Moore: Behind the Smile (9/8c, Reelz): She made it after all, and this fond remembrance of the comedy star, who passed away earlier this year, recalls her triumphs in two of TV’s most classic sitcoms: The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The special features interviews with TV Guide Magazine personalities (including yours truly) and such esteemed co-stars as Ed Asner and Gavin MacLeod.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (10/9c, Bravo): A fourth season of the tart comedy opens with Abby (Lisa Edelstein) and Barbara (Retta) starting a new lifestyle blog on their “Lady Parts” website. Desperate to get traffic, they consider enlisting a starlet (Denise Richards) who’s dating Abby’s ex, Will (Warren Christie). No one said it wouldn’t be awkward.

Inside Thursday TV: In the wake of the recent horrors in Charlottesville, Investigation Discovery repeats an episode, “The Klan on Trial,” from its series Hate in America (8/7c), in which journalist Tony Harris profiles the work of Morris Dees, founder of the civil-rights advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center. … How will NBC’s Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition (9/8c) deal with the president’s polarizing performance this week from Trump Tower? … A cyber-attack creates havoc in the hospital in NBC’s The Night Shift (10/9c). … With only one more episode to go of Spike’s The Mist (10/9c), the survivors at the mall begin to turn on Eve (Alyssa Sutherland) and daughter Alex (Gus Birney). Bet you never saw that coming—oh wait, you did.