'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 14 Voting Info

Get ready to wiggle and jiggle those fingers to vote for your favorite on Season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance. After weeks of trying to impress the judges with their out-of-this-world dance moves in auditions, it's time the top 10 perform in front of the judges in hopes of getting America's vote. Return to this page each week to make sure you get the right information to vote for your favorite dancer and keep them safe from elimination.

How to vote:

There are three ways you can vote for your favorite dancer. You can SuperVote for your favorite dancer with a valid Facebook account at Fox.com/Dance/Vote or download and use the Fox Now App. You can also text your vote by texting the name of the dancer you want to vote for to 21523. Voting opens at the end of the show and closes at 9 am PT Tuesdays. You can vote up to 20 times per method.

So You Think You Can Dance Voting Info:

Dassy Text "DASSY" to 21523

Logan Text "LOGAN" to 21523

Kiki Text "KIKI" to 21523

Kaylee Text "KAYLEE" to 21523

Lex Text "LEX" to 21523

Mark Text "MARK" to 21523

Koine Text "KOINE" to 21523

Sydney Text "SYDNEY" to 21523

Taylor Text "TAYLOR" to 21523

Robert Text "ROBERT" to 21523

Watch So You Think You Can Dance Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.