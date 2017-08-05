TV Critics Celebrate 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta' as Year's Best at Annual Awards Ceremony

Some award shows receive criticism for being the same in terms of recipients year in and year out, but the 33rd Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards did not disappoint with several new shows and faces taking home awards.

Saturday's award show, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, was hosted by Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth (American Gods, Hairspray Live!). Winners were determined from votes cast by the TCA's membership (more than 220 professional TV critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada).

“This was one of the most diverse seasons in recent memory, offering a wide range of programming that truly had a little something for everyone,” said Amber Dowling, TCA President. “It also treated us to some incredible performances and eclectic plotlines that challenged us, moved us, and thrilled us, reinvigorating the television landscape with bold and innovative subjects that we had rarely seen before.”

Highlights from the show include Hulu earning its first TCA awards thanks to the freshman season of its dramatic thriller, The Handmaid's Tale, which took home honors for Program of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

NBC drama This Is Us took home the Outstanding New Program award for its first season, and FX made another strong showing this year with freshman comedy, Atlanta, winning for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and star/creator Donald Glover winning for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Carrie Coon, who starred on both HBO's The Leftovers and FX's Fargo, took home an award recognizing her work in both shows—Individual Achievement in Drama.

HBO's Big Little Lies won for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials.

Finally, documentarian Ken Burns was presented with the Career Achievement Award celebrating his legacy, while Seinfeld took home the Heritage Award.

Here is the complete list of 2017 TCA Award recipients: