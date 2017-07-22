Tom Welling Joins 'Lucifer' Season 3

What will happen when's superman meets the Devil? We'll find out when Smallville star Tom Welling joins Season 3 of Lucifer. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

According to a release, Welling will play Marcus Pierce, "an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is not – strategic, reserved and well-respected." He'll also develop a connection with Decker, which Lucifer will be none too pleased about.

Lucifer's third season kicks off on Monday, Oct. 2 in a new time slot, 8/7c. As Season 2 of the Fox drama came to a close, Mom aka Charlotte was taken care of Lucifer, but now he’s facing an even greater challenge–finding out who kidnapped him, and why his angel wings are back.

Lucifer returns Monday, Oct. 2, 8/7c,Fox