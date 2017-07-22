Tom Welling Joins 'Lucifer' Season 3

What will happen when's superman meets the Devil? We'll find out when Smallville star Tom Welling joins Season 3 of Lucifer. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

According to a release, Welling will play Marcus Pierce, "an accomplished police lieutenant who is everything Lucifer (Tom Ellis) is not – strategic, reserved and well-respected." He'll also develop a connection with Decker, which Lucifer will be none too pleased about.

Lucifer's third season kicks off on Monday, Oct. 2 in a new time slot, 8/7c.  As Season 2 of the Fox drama came to a close, Mom aka Charlotte was taken care of Lucifer, but now he’s facing an even greater challenge–finding out who kidnapped him, and why his angel wings are back.

