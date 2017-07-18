What's On: A Ballet Legend Joins the ‘World of Dance’ Panel, ‘Shooter’ and ‘Being Mary Jane’ Return

World of Dance (10/9c, NBC): Painful cuts are about to be made during the round of competition simply called “The Cut,” during which more than half of the acts will be sent home. Softening the blow will be the professional judgment of one of ballet’s modern superstars: Misty Copeland, the first African-American principal ballerina for American Ballet Theatre. She joins the panel this and next week, alongside executive producer Jennifer Lopez, Dancing With the Stars veteran Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to decide which dancers move on to the next round.

Shooter (10/9c, USA): The action drama’s second season introduces a new threat and new shooter into the world of war-hero sniper Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe): an international assassin, Solotov (Josh Stewart), who’s taking aim at the Marine platoon with whom Bob Lee served in Afghanistan.

Being Mary Jane (10/9c, BET): The romantic workplace drama returns for a fifth season, with Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) caught in a classic love triangle between her manipulative lover/boss Justin (Michael Ealy) and British beau Lee (Chiké Okonkwo). Complicating matters: the recent ousting of her BFF Kara (Lisa Vidal) from Great Day USA, causing Mary Jane understandable concern about her own ascension to the co-anchor spot.

Inside Tuesday TV: So You Think You Can Dance’s Travis Wall choreographs, and is guest judge, of a special challenge on Syfy’s Face Off (9/8c) that involves creating figures representing the four seasons whose makeup can move to the music. … A photographic Noah travels the globe to capture endangered species on film in PBS’s Rare: Creatures of the Photo Ark (9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org). The three-part series, continuing through Aug. 1, follows National Geographic Fellow Joel Sartore on a quest over five continents and nearly 40 countries to photograph rarely seen animals—6,395 species and counting—before they go extinct. … HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (10/9c) also takes an environmental turn when the host visits the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, investigating how rising ocean temperatures are destroying one of Earth’s last remaining natural treasures.