Jennifer Lopez’s TV Career in Photos, From ‘In Living Color’ to ‘Halftime’

She may be just Jenny from the block, but Jennifer Lopez is also a creative powerhouse on stage, on screen, and even behind the scenes. And the Netflix documentary Halftime, streaming June 14, covers all those realms of Lopez’s stardom as it chronicles her physical and mental preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

Helmed by Amanda Micheli, the documentary also shows Lopez uncensored. “If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes,” the singer tells Shakira at one point. “That’s what they should’ve f—king done.”

Halftime, of course, is just the latest TV project for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who was wowing audiences with her Fly Girl moves on In Living Color 30 years ago. Scroll down to see photos from Lopez’s TV résumé so far.

Halftime, Documentary Premiere, Tuesday, June 14, Netflix