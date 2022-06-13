Jennifer Lopez’s TV Career in Photos, From ‘In Living Color’ to ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez on TV
Everett Collection; Netflix

She may be just Jenny from the block, but Jennifer Lopez is also a creative powerhouse on stage, on screen, and even behind the scenes. And the Netflix documentary Halftime, streaming June 14, covers all those realms of Lopez’s stardom as it chronicles her physical and mental preparation for her 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira.

Helmed by Amanda Micheli, the documentary also shows Lopez uncensored. “If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes,” the singer tells Shakira at one point. “That’s what they should’ve f—king done.”

Halftime, of course, is just the latest TV project for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, who was wowing audiences with her Fly Girl moves on In Living Color 30 years ago. Scroll down to see photos from Lopez’s TV résumé so far.

Halftime, Documentary Premiere, Tuesday, June 14, Netflix

In Living Color Fly Girls Jennifer Lopez
Nicola Goode/20th Century Fox Film Corp./Everett Collection

In Living Color (1991–1993)

Lopez (in the foreground) and Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba (on the far right) were two members of the Fly Girls dance troupe in this Fox sketch comedy TV show, which starred Damon Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, and Jim Carrey, among others.

Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7 Lindsay Wagner Jennifer Lopez
Everett Collection

Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7 (1993)

Lopez joined The Bionic Woman’s Lindsay Wagner in this CBS movie about nurses who narrowly survive a plane crash in the Mexican jungle.

Second Chances Megan Follows Connie Sellecca Jennifer Lopez
Everett Collection

Second Chances (1993–1994)

The future pop star (seen here with costars Megan Follows and Connie Sellecca) played student Melinda Lopez on this short-lived soap. CBS canceled Second Chances in part because the Northridge earthquake destroyed the show’s sets.

Hotel Malibu Romy Walthall Jennifer Lopez Cheryl Pollak
Everett Collection

Hotel Malibu (1994)

After the demise of Second Chances, Lopez reprised her role on this CBS drama, which also featured Romy Walthall and Cheryl Pollak, seen here. Lopez’s character Melinda becomes a bartender at the titular hotel!

Saturday Night Live Jennifer Lopez
Norman Ng/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live (2001, 2010, 2019)

Lopez first took the Saturday Night Live stage in 2000 as a musical guest. And she returned to the NBC sketch show in 2001 as her movie career took off, notching the first of three SNL hosting gigs and bringing back that famous Versace dress.

Will & Grace Cast Jennifer Lopez
NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Will & Grace (2004)

After a chance encounter with Karen (Megan Mullally), the fictionalized J.Lo agrees to sing at her wedding—with Jack (Sean Hayes) as backup dancer, of course—when the real-life Lopez guest-starred in three episodes of the NBC sitcom.

How I Met Your Mother Jennifer Lopez Neil Patrick Harris
Monty Brinton/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

How I Met Your Mother (2010)

Lopez also guest-starred on this CBS comedy, playing self-help guru Anita Appleby, author of the book Of Course You’re Still Single, Take a Look at Yourself You Dumb Slut and a woman who gives Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) tough love about his womanizing ways.

American Idol Steven Tyler Jennifer Lopez Randy Jackson
FOX via Getty Images

American Idol (2011–2012, 2014–2016)

The Bronx native judged five seasons of this then-Fox reality competition, joining Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson (the panel seen here) for her first two rounds and then Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. for her last three.

¡Q’Viva!: The Chosen Marc Anthony Jennifer Lopez
Robert Sebree/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

¡Q’Viva!: The Chosen (2012)

Speaking of talent competitions, Lopez and then-husband Marc Anthony traveled throughout Central and South America seeking rising stars of Latin music and dance for this series, which aired on Univision and Fox.

The Fosters Cast Jennifer Lopez
Bob D'Amico / © ABC Family / Courtesy: Everett Collection

The Fosters (2013–2018) and Good Trouble (2019–present)

Through her production company, Nuyorican Productions, J.Lo was an executive producer of the Freeform drama The Fosters (above), and she remains an exec producer of its spinoff, Good Trouble, airing on the same network.

Shades of Blue Jennifer Lopez
Peter Kramer / ©NBC / courtesy: Everett Collection

Shades of Blue (2016–2018)

Opposite the late Ray Liotta, Lopez played corrupt NYPD detective Harlee Santos in this NBC crime drama, for which she also served as executive producer.

World of Dance Ne-Yo Jennifer Lopez Derek Hough
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

World of Dance (2017–2020)

Another Nuyorican production, this NBC reality competition partnere Lopez with Ne-Yo and Derek Hough as judges of dancers both young and old, solo performers as well as groups.

Halftime Jennifer Lopez
Netflix/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Halftime (2022)

Netflix calls this new documentary, detailing the singer’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, “a glimpse into Lopez’s most fiercely protected, private moments—the kind of behind-the-scenes access fans crave.”

