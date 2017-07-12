HGTV Announces New 'House Hunters' Spinoff

As if watching couples (faux) bicker over which house—the one with the wainscoting or the fixer upper with the sunken living room—is right for them wasn't enough, HGTV is launching House Hunters Family.

Premiering Monday, July 31, the expansion of HGTV’s popular House Hunters franchise follows parents and their kids as they search for the perfect abode. The format of the show remains the same: the family sees three homes before finally deciding on "the one" (which we all know has most likely been selected by the time taping of the episode begins).

The 15 Best HGTV Shows of All Time Ranked Real-estate porn, decluttering sessions, rustic renovations, flipping gambles, dueling decorators and hot twins —here are our favorite HGTV shows from the network's 23-year history.

The first episode of the series finds a family of six—including four children ages 18 to two—looking for a home in the Denver suburbs. The conflict: the parents want an open concept layout while the kids want indoor and outdoor space to play.

House Hunters Family isn't the first spinoff for the House Hunters franchise. House Hunters International, House Hunters Renovation and Tiny House Hunters also air on HGTV.

House Hunters Family, Series Premiere, Monday, July 31, 10/9c, HGTV