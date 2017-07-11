7 Amazon Prime Day Deals for TV Fans

Happy Amazon #PrimeDay! If you're a TV fanatic and an Amazon prime member, today is the day to splurge. We've rounded up seven of the best Amazon deals for TV lovers of every age. These deep discounts won't last long, so get to shopping.

Game of Thrones, Season 1-6, Blue-Ray

Before Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16, binge Season 1-6 for only $74.99. The price is normally $139.76, which means with this deal you would be saving a whopping $64.77.

Wide TV Entertainment Center

Originally $45.74, this sleek, espresso-hued entertainment center is now available for prime members for $27.76. It can hold up to 40lbs and takes only ten minutes to assemble, no tools required. The entertainment center also comes in black ($24.01) and French oak grey ($30.99).

Sony Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

Don't stress with tangled and barely functional headphones while you're watching your favorite TV shows on-the-go. These headphones are on sale for $98, a 51% discount from its original price, $198. Enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life and a built-in mic as well.

Multimedia Home Theater Video Projector

Turn your home space into a home theater with a new, white projector for $77.59. The projector is 50% brighter than an ordinary LED projector which is perfect for turning a usual TV night for two into a viewing party for many.

Seven Stones to Stand or Fall: A Collection of Outlander Fiction (Hardcover)



You can own a collection of Outlander short fiction including two never-before-published novellas featuring characters such as Jamie Fraser, Lord John Grey, Master Raymond and many more for $14.40. Originally $30, this New York Times Bestseller is a great deal and a must-have for Outlander fans.

School of Secrets: Freddie's Shadow Cards (Disney Descendants Series)

If your kiddo can’t wait for July 21 premiere of Disney’s Descendants 2, help them bide their time with this all-new storybook adventure featuring their favorite Descendants characters for only $4.96.

Amplified TV Antenna

Cut the chord and save $24 with an Amplified TV Antenna, on sale now for $24.99. With this indoor antenna, you can access free HD channels including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBC & Fox and more within a 50 mile range from a broadcast tower.