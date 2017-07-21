Comic-Con 2017: Your 'The 100' Burning Questions Answered

Nuclear disaster wiped out the Earth—again—and all that was left standing of The 100 were Clarke, some kid named Madi and a lot of emotional rubble. Executive producer Jason Rothenberg helps us sort through it.

What is Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) relationship to this child Madi (Imogen Tear)? The young girl seen with Clarke in the six-year time jump after the nuclear devastation “is not Clarke’s child,” Rothenberg confirms. But since Clarke and Madi have been the only ones wandering the planet for a long time, “the relationship between them is essentially mother-daughter.”

Who—or what—are the passengers on the Eligius ship? Rothenberg promises the people on the prison transport Clarke and Madi spotted in the finale “are definitely humans” and that there were hints about them throughout the season. “In the premiere, there’s a little bit of an Easter egg about this lost mining ship of prisoners. And then in Episode 406, there’s another one.”

Hear a Song From 'The 100' Season 4 Soundtrack Composer Tree Adams mixes Middle Eastern elements and orchestral arrangements for Season 4's musical journey.

Where is everyone else? Clarke mentioned that Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and the bunker squad are still trapped underground after the death wave, but the folks up in space on the Ark’s ring—including Bellamy (Bob Morley), Murphy (Richard Harmon), Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira), Monty (Christopher Larkin) and Raven (Lindsey Morgan)—have yet to make any contact after six long years. “That raises a bunch of big questions,” Rothenberg teases. “Why the hell won’t they come back down?”

Is something developing between Clarke and Bellamy? Some fans felt the two were chummier near the end of last season, and Rothenberg gets it. “People who see the connection definitely are right, and people who don’t see the connection…they’re right too,” he says. “There is no right or wrong. You never know.”

RELATED: More San Diego Comic-Con 21017 coverage

Has Murphy gone good? Not only did the love-to-hate-him schemer fall for grounder Emori, but he also refused to leave the injured Monty behind before they departed for the Ark. Just don’t give the guy a gold medal yet. “I won’t say we’re redeeming him,” Rothenberg says. “He’s matured as a character, and he expanded his world in terms of who matters to him in a big way.”