Check out the First Poster for ‘Marvel’s The Defenders’

On Wednesday night, Netflix dropped the below key art/first poster for its much-anticipated August series Marvel’s The Defenders, the latest of its Marvel Comics adaptations.

As you can tell from the art (and if you didn’t know already), The Defenders will bring together the heroes of the streaming service’s four previous Marvel series—Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones)—as they gradually grow to realize that they are stronger when teamed together to face a major threat to New York City.

Sigourney Weaver joins the Netflix Marvel universe in The Defenders as the villainous Alexandra. Joining the main cast from previous series are Elodie Yung (as Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).

Also on Wednesday, the official Twitter feed for the Defenders series posted this fun motion poster featuring the heroes:

Marvel’s The Defenders is available Aug. 18 on Netflix.