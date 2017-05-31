‘Underground’ Stars and Producers Launch Social Media Campaign to Save the Show

After news broke Tuesday evening that WGN America had cancelled Underground after only two seasons, the cast, producers and fans of the critically acclaimed drama took to social media to voice their disappointment and outrage. Stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge and Amirah Vann posted messages thanking viewers for supporting the show over its two-year run.

Underground, which tells the story of the Macon 7, a group of runaway slaves on the Underground Railroad, no longer fits with WGN America’s “new direction” in the wake of parent company Tribune Media’s acquisition by conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“Listen, we love you all. We hear you…we have the best fans in the world. Y’all been running with us for 2 seasons and are the reason we even got this far. Unfortunately, it’s true, WGN America cancelled #underground today. They were bought by Sinclair. Google them. They are going in a different direction and want to become the next Fox News. Arg. I wish I was telling you different news but just know we love you all and are grateful to everyone that has been running with us. Playing Rosalee has been the privilege of a lifetime. If you want a season 3, feel free to let the world know…” Smollett-Bell posted on Instagram.

But the cast’s seeming resignation may have come too soon. As The Hollywood Reporter has previously noted, the show’s producers are actively seeking a new home for Underground.

“We’re not reliant on a particular network to make great content,” tweeted executive producer John Legend. Creator Misha Green echoed Legend’s commitment to seeing more, tweeting “the fight ain’t over. We appreciate the outpouring of fan support. & we’re determined to find a new network for #Underground!!!”

Meanwhile, both Legend and Underground star Alano Miller encouraged fans to contact networks that could potentially pick up the show. “Tweet the networks for our new home,” Miller advised a fan who wanted to know how to help.

Legend also had some subtly scathing things to say about Sinclair: “Be wary of Sinclair though. They’re trying to make local stations mini Fox Newses, but more to the right,” a reference to the company’s well-documented ideological slant.

