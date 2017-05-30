‘House of Cards’, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and a New Sarah Silverman Stand-Up Mark New Streaming Titles
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust
Stand-up Premiere, Tuesday, May 30, Netflix
The two-time Emmy winner riffs on laser hair removal, sibling rivalry and the recent throat infection and subsequent surgery that nearly took her life last year.
House of Cards
Season Premiere, Season 5, Tuesday, May 30, Netflix
Running for reelection is tough when your closet has more skeletons than the Museum of Natural History. But Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey, right) and his running mate/wife, Claire (Robin Wright, left), plan to draw attention away from their misdeeds by exaggerating the threat of an attack from the terrorist group ICO. And if that doesn’t work, they can point fingers at Frank’s handsome opponent, Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), who still refuses to talk about his war record.
Le Mans: Racing Is Everything
Series Premiere, Friday, June 9, Amazon
Every summer, dozens of race car drivers, their crews and fans gather outside the tiny French town of Le Mans for a 24-hour endurance race. This docuseries gives unprecedented access to the goings-on behind the scenes and on the track, sticking close to the Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion teams.
An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life Family
Movie Premiere, Friday, June 9, Amazon
Friends Z (Zoe Manarel, right) and Paz (Alison Fernandez, left) learn to function and socialize without their faces in front of a computerized screen when the counselors at their summer camp outlaw the use of technology. You read that right: No iPhones allowed!
Orange Is the New Black
Season Premiere, Season 5, Friday, June 9, Netflix
When we last saw the ladies of Litchfield, a riot was brewing—and sweet Daya (Dascha Polanco) had a gun pointed at sociopath C.O. Humphrey (Michael Torpey). Did she shoot? Did the girls, like Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling), rise up? You won’t wait long for answers: Season 5 picks up right where last year’s finale ended and takes place over the next three days.
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 3, Hulu
Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk and more pay homage to the crass 1990s skater magazine. Jackass and Being John Malkovich wouldn’t have existed without it.
F Is for Family
Season Premiere, Season 2, Tuesday, May 30 Netflix
Comedian Bill Burr’s 1970s-set cartoon comedy squeezes more laughs from that era’s parental foils.
