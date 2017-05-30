‘House of Cards’, ‘Orange Is the New Black’ and a New Sarah Silverman Stand-Up Mark New Streaming Titles

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust

Stand-up Premiere, Tuesday, May 30, Netflix

The two-time Emmy winner riffs on laser hair removal, sibling rivalry and the recent throat infection and subsequent surgery that nearly took her life last year.

House of Cards

Season Premiere, Season 5, Tuesday, May 30, Netflix

Running for reelection is tough when your closet has more skeletons than the Museum of Natural History. But Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey, right) and his running mate/wife, Claire (Robin Wright, left), plan to draw attention away from their misdeeds by exaggerating the threat of an attack from the terrorist group ICO. And if that doesn’t work, they can point fingers at Frank’s handsome opponent, Will Conway (Joel Kinnaman), who still refuses to talk about his war record.

Le Mans: Racing Is Everything

Series Premiere, Friday, June 9, Amazon

Every summer, dozens of race car drivers, their crews and fans gather outside the tiny French town of Le Mans for a 24-hour endurance race. This docuseries gives unprecedented access to the goings-on behind the scenes and on the track, sticking close to the Porsche, Audi, Nissan, Toyota, Aston Martin and Rebellion teams.

An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life Family

Movie Premiere, Friday, June 9, Amazon

Friends Z (Zoe Manarel, right) and Paz (Alison Fernandez, left) learn to function and socialize without their faces in front of a computerized screen when the counselors at their summer camp outlaw the use of technology. You read that right: No iPhones allowed!

Orange Is the New Black

Season Premiere, Season 5, Friday, June 9, Netflix

When we last saw the ladies of Litchfield, a riot was brewing—and sweet Daya (Dascha Polanco) had a gun pointed at sociopath C.O. Humphrey (Michael Torpey). Did she shoot? Did the girls, like Alex (Laura Prepon) and Piper (Taylor Schilling), rise up? You won’t wait long for answers: Season 5 picks up right where last year’s finale ended and takes place over the next three days.

Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine

Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 3, Hulu

Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Hawk and more pay homage to the crass 1990s skater magazine. Jackass and Being John Malkovich wouldn’t have existed without it.

F Is for Family

Season Premiere, Season 2, Tuesday, May 30 Netflix

Comedian Bill Burr’s 1970s-set cartoon comedy squeezes more laughs from that era’s parental foils.

ALSO STREAMING

Hulu

black-ish, Season 3, June 2

Rizzoli & Isles, Season 7, June 6

Tyrant, Season 3, June 6

Netflix

Marvel’s Doctor Strange, May 30

The Flash, Season 3, May TBA

Supergirl, Season 2 (below), May TBA

Supernatural, Season 12, May TBA