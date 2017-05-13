First Look: Smurf and Her Boys Return for Season 2 of ‘Animal Kingdom’

Smurf Cody (Ellen Barkin) and her clan are back to no good when TNT’s outlaw family drama Animal Kingdom returns for Season 2 on May 30. It’s a few months after the Cody boys (from left, Jake Weary, Ben Robson and Shawn Hatosy) hit Marine Camp Pendleton and came away with a big score. “Smurf has stirred up resentment by rejecting their ideas for new cons,” says executive producer Jonathan Lisco. “Her relationship with her sons is tested even more after a job she plans goes sideways. We’ll probe just how deep the boys’ commitment to Smurf is and what they’re willing to risk to escape her infantilizing hold.” While the family implodes, an outside threat arrives. It stems from “terrible mistakes Smurf made when the boys were little,” Lisco teases. “Whether the family can bond against the threat is an exciting engine of the season.”

Animal Kingdom, Season Premiere, Tuesday, May 30, 9/8c, TNT