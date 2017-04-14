‘The Real Jesus of Nazareth’ Explores the Origins of the Son of God (VIDEO)

Smithsonian Channel is premiering a miniseries this Easter that is perfect for history buffs with little interest in egg hunts and the Easter bunny.

The Real Jesus of Nazareth, told in four parts beginning on April 16 at 8/7c and finishing up on April 17 at 8/7c, is hosted by Robert Powell—who played the titular role in the 1977 miniseries Jesus of Nazareth. Smithsonian’s doc will combine scenes from Powell’s landmark role with his present-day journey through Israel. Chronicling the life of the Son of God from his humble beginnings through his final hour, viewers will get a glimpse into the history behind Christianity and the man believed to have started it all.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the series’ opening hour dubbed “The Lost Years,” where Powell visits modern-day Nazareth, Jesus’ hometown. Check it out below!

The Real Jesus of Nazareth premieres Sunday, April 16 at 8/7c on Smithsonian Channel