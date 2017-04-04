Steph Curry Scores Big With Disney Tunes on Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)

Stephen Curry took a shot at singing tunes from Moana and Frozen with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

For viewers who were bummed out by a less-than-entertaining NCAA Tournament championship game, CBS raised some spirits during a special The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry visited with Corden to get a few life lessons.

“The best lesson I’ve learned from James Corden is how to waste a perfectly good afternoon,” Curry says.

Corden tries to school Curry in mini golf, air hockey and Rock, Paper, Scissors, but Curry proved to be the master at much more than basketball. “He’s amazing. I hate him!” Corden says. Then Curry took a shot at Carpool Karaoke, and well, see for yourself.

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37/11:37c, CBS