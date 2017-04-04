Steph Curry Scores Big With Disney Tunes on Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)

Ryan Berenz
Comments
Stephen Curry, James Corden
Terence Patrick/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.
Stephen Curry took a shot at singing tunes from Moana and Frozen with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke

The Late Late Show With James Corden

 More

For viewers who were bummed out by a less-than-entertaining NCAA Tournament championship game, CBS raised some spirits during a special The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry visited with Corden to get a few life lessons.

“The best lesson I’ve learned from James Corden is how to waste a perfectly good afternoon,” Curry says.

The Official Teaser for 'Carpool Karaoke' the Series Has Arrived (VIDEO)
Related

The Official Teaser for 'Carpool Karaoke' the Series Has Arrived (VIDEO)

Corden tries to school Curry in mini golf, air hockey and Rock, Paper, Scissors, but Curry proved to be the master at much more than basketball. “He’s amazing. I hate him!” Corden says. Then Curry took a shot at Carpool Karaoke, and well, see for yourself.

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37/11:37c, CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden - CBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden where to stream

The Late Late Show With James Corden

James Corden

Stephen Curry

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier
1
‘TWD’ Kills Off a Main Character & Splits Up the Group (RECA
Jodie Whittaker in 'Doctor Who'
2
‘Doctor Who’: Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Regenerates Into [Spoiler]
Leslie Jordan
3
Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67
Zuri Craig
4
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44
Aisha Hinds in '9-1-1'
5
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Ticking Time Bomb Threat in Hen-Focused Episode