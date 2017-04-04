Steph Curry Scores Big With Disney Tunes on Carpool Karaoke (VIDEO)
For viewers who were bummed out by a less-than-entertaining NCAA Tournament championship game, CBS raised some spirits during a special The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry visited with Corden to get a few life lessons.
“The best lesson I’ve learned from James Corden is how to waste a perfectly good afternoon,” Curry says.
Corden tries to school Curry in mini golf, air hockey and Rock, Paper, Scissors, but Curry proved to be the master at much more than basketball. “He’s amazing. I hate him!” Corden says. Then Curry took a shot at Carpool Karaoke, and well, see for yourself.
The Late Late Show With James Corden, Weeknights, 12:37/11:37c, CBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden where to stream
1
‘TWD’ Kills Off a Main Character & Splits Up the Group (RECA
2
‘Doctor Who’: Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Regenerates Into [Spoiler]
3
Leslie Jordan Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘Call Me Kat’ Star Was 67
4
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dies at 44
5
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Ticking Time Bomb Threat in Hen-Focused Episode