Monica Horan Rejoins Co-Star Patricia Heaton for an ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion on ‘The Middle’

Dedicated Middle-ers might remember the Season 2 revelation that Frankie Heck’s (Patricia Heaton) youngest son, Brick (Atticus Shaffer), spent the first month of his life being raised by the wrong family, thanks to a hospital mix-up. This week we meet that clan, the famously perfect Fergusons, when Brick heads off to the Wilderness Jesus Jam and rooms with the son who spent his early days living with the less-than-ideal Hecks.

See Also ABC Renews 'The Middle' for Season 9 The hit comedy has improved its half-hour 22 percent since moving to Tuesdays.

“The families are very different,” says Heaton’s former Everybody Loves Raymond costar Monica Horan (above, with Mike Ostroski and Kevin Thomas Mitchell), who plays Ferguson matriarch Anna. “Dad is a professor and mom is very articulate and appalled that Frankie told Brick about the switch when she hasn’t told her own son.” But don’t expect Heaton and Horan to be channeling friendly vibes. “On Raymond, we were best buddies and partners in crime,” Horan says, “but here I get to look down my nose at her!”

The Middle, Tuesday, April 11, 8/7c, ABC