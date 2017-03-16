‘The Catch’ Stars Dish on the Rom-Con’s Season 2 Reboot (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
The Catch - Jim Halterman, Jay Hayden and Mireille Enos
ABC
Jim Halterman, Jay Hayden and Mireille Enos

The Catch

After the intensity of hospital life on Grey’s Anatomy and D.C. political manipulations of Scandal, the second season of ABC’s The Catch will give Shondaland viewers lighter, fun TGIT fare.

The series, starring Mireille Enos and Peter Krause, as a private investigator and con artist, respectively, who fall in love. Thursday’s episode finds Alice (Enos) forced to take on villainous Margo (Sonya Walger) as a client. (What could go wrong there?) Ben (Krause), who is now working for the Feds, has to continue to take orders from FBI agent Justine Diaz (Gina Torres).  However, Ben and his partner-in-crime, Rhys (John Simm), will take some liberties along the way. Then there’s also the growing love triangle developing between Danny (Jay Hayden), Sophie (Elvy Yost) and Alice’s brother, Tommy (T.R. Knight). So many storylines, only an hour of TV time!

TV Guide Magazine‘s Jim Halterman sat down with stars Enos and Jay Hayden (Danny) for a Facebook Live session to learn more about how Season 2 came together and the changes made to the show since Season 1. Check out the chat below (the good stuff starts at the 6-minute mark).

The Catch, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC

