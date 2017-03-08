5 Questions About the ‘SIX’ Season Finale Answered

Kyle Schmid, Nondumiso Tembe, Dominic Adams, Brianne Davis, Barry Sloane, Nadine Velazquez and Edwin Hodge from History Channel's 'SIX' pose in the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

[Spoiler Alert! If haven’t watched the season finale of SIX, stop reading now.]

History’s SEAL Team drama SIX just wrapped its action-packed and highly emotional first season with a doozy of a mission to rescue Rip Taggart (Walton Goggins) and group of students. The hour left several strings dangling, including the fact that the team—now home safe—has some domestic ops that are in serious need of attention. So we went straight to the top of the command chain, executive producer and writer David Broyles, for some deep intel on what we just saw and where the action is headed in Season 2 following that final scene shooting of Rip by a sleeper agent working for terrorist Michael (Dominic Adams).

With the Rip cliffhanger, where do you see Season 2 heading? More homeland threats than international ops?

There will be both and they might turn out to be related. The SEALs do not operate on domestic soil—not in an official capacity. So their missions will be international and will continue to be varied, intense and dynamic. We’re going to see the full spectrum of our team’s capabilities as they pursue the people behind the attack on Rip, including some things you don’t expect. But the threat at home to the SEALs and their families following Rip’s shooting will also be a major issue with far-reaching effect.

Had it always been your plan to end with his shooting?

No. Initially, we thought Rip would get shot in the final mission while trying to save Na’omi (Nondumiso Tembe) and the girls. I think that’s what Rip expected would happen himself, maybe even hoped would happen. I don’t think he ever thought he’d make it home. When he does come home, he doesn’t belong. He’s on the outside looking in. But things still must come full circle and Rip can’t escape his past. The consequences of his actions in the first episode finally catch up with him there.

Michael is still alive. Will he continue to be the villain or is there a bigger threat

There’s always a bigger fish. That said, Michael will certainly play a pivotal role in the storyline.

You did such an amazing job with their home lives. Bear (Barry Sloane) is now separated from his wife Lena (Brianne Davis), Buddha (Juan Pablo Raba) has to reconnect with family, and Caulder may actually try to be a dad? What is next for these guys?

In some ways, things make a lot more sense for these guys when they’re on the job, doing the mission. Home lives are messy and complicated and we can tell you that nothing is going to be easy for any of them.

Are there any plans to expand the team or bring in other units next season?

We are definitely considering some possibilities here, but nothing concrete at this point.