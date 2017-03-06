On ‘Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,’ Snoop Dogg Gives His Pizza Dough a Little Too Much Attention (VIDEO)

Bella Thorne can't believe the sensual attention that Snoop's dishing onto his dough!

In the season finale of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg welcome Bella Thorne and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson into the kitchen for some pie—pizza pie. When Snoop’s fingers get frisky while diddling the dough, the look on 50 Cent’s face is hilarious!

Take a look.

Also in the episode, 50 Cent and Bella Thorne go trippin’ to Italy and pound out some pizzas, and we wonder whose has been topped with some mellow mushrooms (we’re eyeballing you, Snoop!). Later, October London performs his single “Shoulder to Lean On.”

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party season finale, Monday, March 6 at 10/9c, VH1