Fox’s ‘Kicking & Screaming’ Pairs Survivalists with Nature Novices in New Competition Series (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what it would look like if rugged survivalists and nature novices teamed up to compete in a Survivor-esque show? That vision becomes a reality in Fox’s new competition series Kicking & Screaming, premiering March 9 and hosted by New Girl‘s Hannah Simone. The show will combine these clashing personalities for a competition full of exciting challenges and plenty of drama.

Executive produced by Matt Kunitz, who has produced series like Wipeout and Fear Factor says of the show, “If you love action, you’re going to see contestants propelling down waterfalls. If you love drama, you’re going to see relationships forming, and romances forming in the reality that we’re shooting.”

Kicking & Screaming, Premieres Thursday, March 9, 9/8c, Fox