Is Jerrod Carmichael Getting More Unusual In His New HBO Special?

It may be stand-up comedy, but the second HBO special from Jerrod Carmichael—creator and star of NBC’s The Carmichael Show—is light on the easy laughs. And that’s exactly his intention. Here, Carmichael lets us in on the joke.

Considering the genre, the vibe of this special is…unusual. What’s the goal?

We’re going for a really introspective, vulnerable, emotional tone. If anything, it’s more of a response to comedy specials than a comedy special. The silly, goofy, crazy court jester approach is not what I do.

In one bit, you admit to being apathetic about global warming and the possible extinction of tigers. Is that an exaggeration or how you actually feel?

It’s the truth, as harsh as that sounds. [Laughs] I’m just a guy who wishes that I could connect more with certain issues. With that said, I’m really happy!

Between developing material for your act and making Season 3 of your sitcom, how do you squeeze everything in?

As it turns out, if you don’t sleep, you’re able to squeeze in a lot. There’s a little life hack for you: Don’t sleep!

