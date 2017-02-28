How to Watch President Trump’s Presidential Address to Congress: Time, Channel, Live Stream (VIDEO)

Given that television is a large part of what made Donald Trump a prominent figure, it makes sense that the medium would also be addressing his presidency in a variety of direct and indirect ways.

While it isn’t technically considered a State of the Union address, President Donald Trump‘s address to a joint session of the United States Congress on Tuesday, February 28, will be the first such speech he’s given since taking office last month.

The presidential address is scheduled to begin at 9pm ET. Plenty of outlets will feature live coverage of the president’s speech, which, since it was announced, has caused some of those networks to rearrange their regularly scheduled programming, from NBC pushing back the season finale of This Is Us, to ABC bumping back Part 2 of its miniseries When We Rise by a day.

A number of television networks will also feature pre- and post-speech coverage, as well as coverage of the Democratic response, which will be delivered in English by former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, with a Spanish-language response to the speech delivered by Astrid Silva, an immigration activist and “Dreamer.”

The Trump address will also be streamed on YouTube, and you can watch that right here:

PRESIDENT TRUMP ADDRESS LIVE COVERAGE — TUESDAY, FEB. 28 (All Times Eastern)

ABC — George Stephanopoulos leads live coverage on ABC starting at 9pm, with David Muir, Martha Raddatz, Jonathan Karl, Byron Pitts, Cecilia Vega, Tom Llamas and Matthew Dowd. ABC News Digital will broadcast the address on ABC News’ live stream, Facebook Live and Twitter. ABC News live-stream coverage begins at 8pm.

BBC World News — Live coverage begins at 9pm.

Bloomberg Television — The network begins live coverage at 9pm.

C-SPAN — Live pre-show at 8pm on C-SPAN; live speech coverage at 9pm on C-SPAN and C-SPAN.org (C-SPAN will also be live on Facebook during the address).

CBS — Beginning at 9pm, Scott Pelley, John Dickerson, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Anthony Mason will anchor live coverage on CBS, with reporting from Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes and Margaret Brennan. CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming service, will feature coverage throughout the day.

CNN and CNN International — Following the network’s live coverage at 9pm, Anderson Cooper 360 will feature post-address analysis. CNN’s coverage will be streamed live in its entirety on CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, starting at 8pm, and running through midnight.

Fox (broadcast) — Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith anchors live coverage starting at 9pm.

Fox Business Network (FBN) — Neil Cavuto anchors a special two-hour edition of Cavuto: Coast to Coast featuring the Trump address starting at 8pm.

Fox News Channel (FNC) — Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor live coverage starting at 9pm, with contributions from Tucker Carlson, Dana Perino, Juan Williams, Brit Hume and Chris Wallace. Additionally, Hannity will feature a live hour of analysis at 11pm.

Fusion — Fusion will air The Onion Presents Trump’s Address to Congress beginning at 9pm. During the special, the satirical Onion will feature “real-time, running commentary throughout the President’s speech and the Democratic response through a series of on-screen graphics.” Basically, a roast.

MSNBC — Rachel Maddow, Brian Williams and Chris Matthews anchor coverage from New York beginning at 8pm. Nicolle Wallace, Steve Schmidt and Eugene Robinson will join the panel, with live programming continuing after President Trump’s address. MSNBC will broadcast the Democratic Party response immediately following the president’s address.

NBC — Lester Holt anchors NBC News’ primetime coverage from Washington, D.C., beginning at 9pm. Holt will be joined by Chuck Todd and Tom Brokaw, with analyst Nicolle Wallace contributing to the special coverage. Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker, Hallie Jackson, Peter Alexander, Kasie Hunt and Kelly O’Donnell will all contribute reporting on NBC and MSNBC. NBC will broadcast the Democratic Party response immediately following the president’s address.

PBS — Live coverage begins at 9pm.

YouTube Live Stream (See Video Above)