The Count of Monte Cristo ends this Sunday, May 10, on PBS. The newest adaptation brings the Alexandre Dumas classic back to life again, this time with Sam Claflin as Edmond Dantès. The series also stars Jeremy Irons, Ana Girardot, Blake Ritson, and more. But does Season 1 cover the entirety of the novel, and will there be a Season 2?

Here’s everything we know.

Will The Count of Monte Cristo return for Season 2?

Claflin stars as Edmond Dantès, a young sailor who was falsely accused of treason and is imprisoned without trial in the Château d’If, a grim island fortress off Marseille, France. After many years of captivity, he finally escapes and discovers treasure, making him one of the richest men in the world. Under the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo, he plans to take revenge on those who wrongly accused him.

This adaptation, directed by two-time Palme d’Or and Oscar-winner Bille August, adapts the Dumas novel in eight, one-hour episodes. The series came out in Europe in 2024 before PBS Masterpiece acquired it for U.S. audiences. There hasn’t been any news of a second season since. So, The Count of Monte Cristo likely won’t be renewed for a second season.

When is The Count of Monte Cristo finale on PBS?

The eighth and final episode airs this Sunday, May 10, at 10/9c on PBS. The full season is already available to stream on the PBS app and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. It came out on March 1.

Here’s the episode description for The Count of Monte Cristo finale, titled “The Last Two”: “Edmond targets his final enemies, but after years of deceit, is love still possible for him?”

The Count of Monte Cristo, Season 1 Finale, Sunday, May 10, 10/9c, PBS, Streaming on the PBS app and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video