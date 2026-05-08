HGTV’s Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Address ‘Renovation Aloha’ Cancellation Rumors

What To Know Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama clarified rumors about their HGTV series, Renovation Aloha.

The couple revealed on social media whether speculation that the series had been canceled was true.

The couple recently faced legal trouble after footage of human remains was featured on the show.

Following their recent legal trouble, Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama are clarifying speculation about the future of their HGTV series, Renovation Aloha.

The couple recently took to Instagram to chat about the show, including whether rumors that the series was canceled were true. “People are saying, ‘Oh, I see that your show is canceled. Blah, blah, blah,’” Tristyn stated during the April 29 Instagram Live. “Our show is not canceled.”

Kamohai noted that the show is “not even close” to being canceled. Tristyn added, “So, go to tell everyone you know that that’s absurdity. That’s AI being stupid. No, our show is not canceled. Episodes air every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Hawaii time.”

Fans shared their love for the show in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “We love your show! Look forward to it every Tuesday.” Another said, “ We love your show!! You guys do great work!! Watching from Beaverton, Oregon.”

Someone else shared, “You both are so AMAZING. I love and look forward to watching your shows. The work and transformation of all the houses that you make into homes is spectacular. My favorite part is watching your Dad bless each and every home. It’s so peaceful and a blessing to our souls. Keep going strong and stay blessed. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama | Hawaii Real Estate Investors (@kamohaiandtristyn)

Tristyn and Kamohai addressed the cancellation rumors shortly after facing backlash over a recent episode of Renovation Aloha. During the show’s April 14 installment, the duo discovered human remains in a lava tube on a property they had planned to build on. Following discussions with police and cultural experts, they decided not to continue with their building plans.

“The most respectful thing to do in our culture is to protect in place, to not disturb the bones and preserve the history of the land,” Kamohai explained on the show. “We’re just going to keep the lot. That will ensure that nobody ever builds on it, and the bones will be there, protected in place, in perpetuity.”

However, the Hawaii Attorney General’s office was granted a temporary restraining order after a sneak peek featuring the human remains was shared ahead of the episode’s premiere. Though the social media footage was taken down, the episode still aired on HGTV. A civil complaint was subsequently filed against Tristyn, Kamohai, producer Nathan Fields, HGTV, and Discovery Inc.

“Hawaiʻi law affords the highest level of protection to ʻiwi kūpuna—the skeletal remains of Native Hawaiian ancestors—and to all burial sites within the State,” reads the complaint, which was shared by the Honolulu Civil Beat. “HRS § 6E-11 prohibits the unauthorized taking, appropriation, excavation, injury, destruction, or alteration of burial sites and restricts the handling or disturbance of human skeletal remains except as authorized by law.”

Footage of the human remains was removed from further broadcasts of the episode across broadcast and streaming platforms. “We take the concerns raised by the Native Hawaiian community very seriously and are committed to ensuring our programming is respectful and appropriate,” Lynne Davis Adeyemi, vice president of communications for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. “We apologize to anyone who found any part of the episode offensive, as that was not HGTV’s intention.”

Renovation Aloha Season 3, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV