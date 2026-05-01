‘Renovation Aloha’s Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Share Exciting Pregnancy News

What To Know Renovation Aloha stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama shared exciting pregnancy news via social media.

Fans joined the couple in congratulating Tristyn’s brother, Travis, and sister-in-law, Taylor, on their pregnancy.

Taylor previously opened up about her pregnancy ups and downs on her Instagram profile.

HGTV stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama just dropped some major family news.

The Renovation Aloha stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, to announce that their family will soon be welcoming a new member. “We’ve been keeping a secret for a really, really, really long time,” Tristyn said in a clip shared on the couple’s joint Instagram account. Kamohai added, “And we finally get to tell you guys.”

The video went on to show Tristyn rubbing her sister-in-law, Taylor Haxton’s, baby bump. “They’re having a baby!” Tristyn exclaimed while jumping up and down. Tristyn’s brother, Travis Haxton, hugged his wife, while Kamohai excitedly pointed at the couple.

The post’s caption read, “We are so excited to be having the family grow and to be aunty and uncle to such a beautiful blessing!! You are so loved little one – aunty will teach you how to design and uncle will teach you how to buy houses! Congrats to @travis.haxton + @taylor.haxton.”

Underneath the upload, Taylor poked fun at how fans may have assumed that Tristyn and Kamohai were having another kid. “Adding another little one to our family,” she commented. “I know this got some people.” (Tristyn and Kamohai share two kids, Yasiel and Vale.)

Fans shared their excitement for Travis and Taylor’s baby news in the post’s comments. “That’s amazing!! Congratulations to them and to you guys getting a new niece or nephew!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Succession planning! Congratulations to Travis & Taylor and to the auntie and uncle to be!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama | Hawaii Real Estate Investors (@kamohaiandtristyn)

Someone else shared, “Yay!!! How exciting!! Being prompted to auntie and an uncle is the best @kamohaiandtristyn. But we both know being promoted to mommy and daddy is priceless. Congratulations, @taylor.haxton and @travis.haxton.”

A different person posted, “Awww congratulations to ur brother and sister in law Many blessings.” A separate commenter stated, “Fooled me for a second. Congratulations to all of you.”

Taylor previously broke her and Travis’ pregnancy news via Instagram on April 6. “Soon to be family of 3,” she captioned a photo of her and Travis cradling her baby bump at the beach.

In a Monday, April 27, Instagram post, Taylor opened up about her previous pregnancy struggles. “4 pregnancies in 3 years. This baby truly is our rainbow after the storm,” she captioned a montage of clips of her fertility journey. “I’ll be sharing our pregnancy journey on here, hopefully to bring light to anyone who may be experiencing their own storm, know you’re not alone.”

Fans shared their appreciation for Taylor’s post in the comments, with one user writing, “I’m so sorry for the losses you had. now you’re here and this is gonna be such a beautiful journey. so so happy for you mama!!” Another said, “Congrats babe! I’m also pregnant with my rainbow baby. There’s always a rainbow after the storm.” Someone else added, “You’re amazing and you’ll be an awesome mama.”

Renovation Aloha Season 3, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV