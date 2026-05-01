‘Renovation Aloha’s Tristyn & Kamohai Kalama Share Exciting Pregnancy News

Paige Strout
Comments
Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama, Instagram, April 25, 2026.
Courtesy of Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama/Instagram

What To Know

  • Renovation Aloha stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama shared exciting pregnancy news via social media.
  • Fans joined the couple in congratulating Tristyn’s brother, Travis, and sister-in-law, Taylor, on their pregnancy.
  • Taylor previously opened up about her pregnancy ups and downs on her Instagram profile.

HGTV stars Tristyn and Kamohai Kalama just dropped some major family news.

The Renovation Aloha stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 29, to announce that their family will soon be welcoming a new member. “We’ve been keeping a secret for a really, really, really long time,” Tristyn said in a clip shared on the couple’s joint Instagram account. Kamohai added, “And we finally get to tell you guys.”

The video went on to show Tristyn rubbing her sister-in-law, Taylor Haxton’s, baby bump. “They’re having a baby!” Tristyn exclaimed while jumping up and down. Tristyn’s brother, Travis Haxton, hugged his wife, while Kamohai excitedly pointed at the couple.

The post’s caption read, “We are so excited to be having the family grow and to be aunty and uncle to such a beautiful blessing!! You are so loved little one – aunty will teach you how to design and uncle will teach you how to buy houses! Congrats to @travis.haxton + @taylor.haxton.”

Underneath the upload, Taylor poked fun at how fans may have assumed that Tristyn and Kamohai were having another kid. “Adding another little one to our family,” she commented. “I know this got some people.” (Tristyn and Kamohai share two kids, Yasiel and Vale.)

Fans shared their excitement for Travis and Taylor’s baby news in the post’s comments. “That’s amazing!! Congratulations to them and to you guys getting a new niece or nephew!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Succession planning! Congratulations to Travis & Taylor and to the auntie and uncle to be!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama | Hawaii Real Estate Investors (@kamohaiandtristyn)

Someone else shared, “Yay!!! How exciting!! Being prompted to auntie and an uncle is the best @kamohaiandtristyn. But we both know being promoted to mommy and daddy is priceless. Congratulations, @taylor.haxton and @travis.haxton.”

A different person posted, “Awww congratulations to ur brother and sister in law Many blessings.” A separate commenter stated, “Fooled me for a second. Congratulations to all of you.”

Taylor previously broke her and Travis’ pregnancy news via Instagram on April 6. “Soon to be family of 3,” she captioned a photo of her and Travis cradling her baby bump at the beach.

In a Monday, April 27, Instagram post, Taylor opened up about her previous pregnancy struggles. “4 pregnancies in 3 years. This baby truly is our rainbow after the storm,” she captioned a montage of clips of her fertility journey. “I’ll be sharing our pregnancy journey on here, hopefully to bring light to anyone who may be experiencing their own storm, know you’re not alone.”

'Renovation Aloha' Stars Sued for Featuring Burial Remains on HGTV Show
Related

'Renovation Aloha' Stars Sued for Featuring Burial Remains on HGTV Show

Fans shared their appreciation for Taylor’s post in the comments, with one user writing, “I’m so sorry for the losses you had. now you’re here and this is gonna be such a beautiful journey. so so happy for you mama!!” Another said, “Congrats babe! I’m also pregnant with my rainbow baby. There’s always a rainbow after the storm.” Someone else added, “You’re amazing and you’ll be an awesome mama.”

Renovation Aloha Season 3, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV

Renovation Aloha key art
Tristyn Kalama

Tristyn Kalama

Kamohai Kalama

Kamohai Kalama

Full Cast & Crew

HGTV

Reality Series

2024–

TVG

Home improvement

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Renovation Aloha ›

Renovation Aloha

Kamohai Kalama

Tristyn Kalama




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenna Bush Hager on the April 30, 2026, episode of NBC's 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle'; photo of Jenna Bush Hager, Josh Safran, and Ben Spector shown on the April 30, 2026, episode of 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
1
Jenna Bush Hager Drops Big News About New Show Away From ‘Today’
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Noma Dumezweni as Chief Tynan — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 19
2
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Ends With Tynan’s Shocking Move Against Benson
Survivor 50 Episode 10 tribal council
3
‘Survivor 50’: Stephenie Reveals Cut Scenes With Ozzy & Cirie
Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Zoe Perry, and Lance Barber in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
4
‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’: Inside George’s Season 2 Return With Lance Barber
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Through the Fire” - A Station 19 firefighter lands in the ER for severe burn treatment, and the team treats an elderly patient impaled by an art structure. A Fox Foundation innovation competition reunites Meredith and Bailey. THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD, KIM RAVER
5
Did ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Just Reveal How Owen & Teddy Are Exiting the Show?