‘Dutton Ranch’: Kelly Reilly Teases Potential ‘Marshals’ Crossover

The Yellowstone alums all seem keen to stage crossovers between their new shows. Luke Grimes previously told TV Insider that Marshals has been considering bringing more Yellowstone stars to the CBS drama. Now, Kelly Reilly is expressing interest in working with Grimes again, potentially in a Dutton Ranch and Marshals crossover.

Reilly and Cole Hauser reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in Dutton Ranch, a Yellowstone spinoff premiering May 15 on Paramount Network and Paramount+. In it, a tragic event prompts Beth and Rip to move from Montana to Texas with their adopted son, Carter (Finn Little), to start a new life. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone — they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.

Marshals shows Kayce Dutton (Grimes) starting over at home in Montana with his teenage son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), about one year after the death of his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). He joins the U.S. Marshals in the state to get a fresh start.

Reilly briefly addressed Marshals in a Dutton Ranch preview with People, saying that she hopes to work with Grimes again in the future. However, her comments seem to confirm that Grimes does not appear in Dutton Ranch Season 1.

“I’m so proud of Luke, and we love him so much, and I miss him,” Reilly said. “I wish we had a crossover. Maybe we will in the future.”

Grimes told TV Insider at CBS Fest on April 15 that “there’s probably a good chance” that Marshals fans will see more Yellowstone stars on the show in the future. The series already stars Grimes and Merrill, with Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty as recurring stars.

Beth and Rip have both been mentioned in Marshals. Kayce mentioned Rip in Episode 2 and Beth in Episode 7. Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton has been mentioned in several episodes.

Dutton Ranch premieres with two episodes, followed by one episode weekly. Season 1 has nine episodes total.

Dutton Ranch, Two-Part Series Premiere Friday, May 15, 8/7c, Paramount Network, Streaming on Paramount+