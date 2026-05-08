Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Tears Over Mother’s Day Surprise From Son David

What To Know Jennifer Hudson was moved to tears on her talk show when her 16-year-old son David surprised her with an early Mother’s Day gift.

The EGOT-winner expressed her gratitude and love for her son during the emotional moment.

Hudson, who shares David with ex-fiancé David Otunga Sr., often speaks about their close relationship and how she navigates parenting.

Jennifer Hudson couldn’t hide her happy tears on Thursday’s (May 7) edition of her daytime talk show as her son David (16) surprised her with an early Mother’s Day gift.

On Thursday’s Jennifer Hudson Show, one of the producers told the EGOT-winner that they had a surprise for her. David then walked onto the stage carrying a cake on a platter decorated with flowers. Hudson’s jaw dropped before she got up and welcomed her son with a big hug.

“David!” Hudson said as the tears started flowing. A stagehand then passed David a huge bouquet to give to his mom.

“Y’all, this is my baby. Y’all got me again,” the American Idol alum continued. “Okay, what were you saying, David?”

“This is your mom’s special recipe, so I made it for Mother’s Day. I love you,” David replied.

“Thank you,” Hudson said as tears ran down her face. “Give me a hug.”

She told her studio audience, “He said he was coming here today, and I’m like, ‘David ain’t got here.’ And then to hear you come out here, you done baked the cake. My mother always made this pound cake. And our family tradition, so for Mother’s Day, birthdays, all special occasions. He always makes it for me. Thank you, baby.”

“Thank you, I love you,” David said.

Hudson shares her son with her ex-fiancé, lawyer and former WWE superstar David Otunga Sr. The former couple met in 2007, got engaged in 2008, and separated in 2017. Hudson gave birth to David Jr by an emergency cesarean section on August 10, 2009.

The Dreamgirls actress opened up about her son in an interview with People last August, revealing that he’s “into basketball and music.” She also said he’s “super tall,” which gets looks from people in public.

“People are like, ‘Who that man Jennifer with?’ And I’m like, ‘Y’all, that’s my son.’ That’s how much he has grown. He’s going into his junior year of high school,” she told the outlet.

She also told Real Simple in 2023 that she always makes a point of having her “David walks,” sharing, “A little walk in the morning with my son to Starbucks. It helps me gather myself by finding even little moments, because everything is in little small windows.”

“My son has a busy schedule, and I love to be there for him, so I’m learning how to juggle this newness,” Hudson added. “It used to be I’d hold your hand and take you to the park. Now it’s like, how do I mother you? Figuring that out. And how do we exist in this new space?”