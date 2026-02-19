What To Know The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for a fifth season, set to air through the 2026-2027 TV season.

Daytime talk shows fans are getting some good news after two series announced they will soon be coming to an end.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was renewed for a fifth season on Thursday, February 19, and will air through the 2026-2027 TV season. The news was announced by Fox Television’s Lauren Blincoe, SVP of current programming, and Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show continues to set the standard in daytime television with headline-making interviews, dynamic musical performances, and viral Spirit Tunnel moments that celebrate heart and genuine connection,” reads a Thursday press release. “As the only nationally syndicated talk show produced in Los Angeles, the series has cultivated strong audience engagement and momentum this season.”

Per the release, the series has seen year-over-year growth in the 25 to 54 adult demographic and has increased viewership among women in that age group by 10 percent. The series also ranks as the No. 1 daytime talk show on TikTok and Threads, and is the second-most-followed daytime talk show on social media. The show’s viral Spirit Tunnels have garnered over 6 billion total views online.

“I could not be more honored to continue this journey alongside a phenomenal group of brilliant producers, dedicated crew, and collaborative partners,” host Jennifer Hudson said of the show’s renewal in a statement. “It is such a joy to connect with people in meaningful ways every day across this country and to share stories of heart and inspiration, all while bringing entertainment into people’s lives. None of this would be possible without our incredible audience. They are the heartbeat of the show, and I am so excited to take this to new heights in Season 5!”

In another statement, Blincoe described the show’s renewal as “a meaningful reminder that positivity, joy, and stories that celebrate the best in people continue to resonate deeply with viewers.” Cicha, meanwhile, praised Hudson for being “a powerful force on all platforms and works incredibly well with all of our stations.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show‘s Season 5 renewal comes amid shakeups in the daytime TV world. On February 2, news broke that Sherri was canceled after four seasons and that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its current seventh season.

In an Instagram statement, Clarkson said she chose to step down from the show to prioritize her two kids, River and Remy. (Clarkson shares her children with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025.)

As for Sherri‘s cancellation, producer Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus explained in a statement that the decision was “driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd.”

The duo noted that they “believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

