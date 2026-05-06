Yannick Bisson Shocks With His Dream ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Guest Star

What To Know Murdoch Mysteries star Yannick Bisson hopes to have this singer as a guest star on the show.

The series is known for blending historical fiction with science and has featured numerous notable guest stars.

Bisson teased that the new season will feature returning archrivals.

Yannick Bisson already has a dream guest star in mind for Season 20 of Murdoch Mysteries, and the choice is one fans likely never saw coming.

Over the years, the popular Canadian drama has earned its place among viewers in the Great White North as a period-piece version of Law & Order, thanks to its longevity, strong mysteries, and the impressive amount of talent that has cycled through the series.

Centered on Detective William Murdoch, who solves gruesome murders in late-19th and early-20th century Toronto using cutting-edge forensic techniques like fingerprinting and trace evidence, the show blends historical fiction with science and often incorporates real-life historical figures into its stories.

Guest stars who have crossed paths with Detective Murdoch have included William Shatner as Mark Twain, astronaut Chris Hadfield, author Margaret Atwood, Rush frontman Geddy Lee, Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps, and Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott.

But when it comes to new yet familiar faces for upcoming seasons, Bisson already has someone in mind: Drake. Yes, that Drake. Before becoming one of the biggest music stars in the world, the Canadian rapper famously got his start as Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation. And according to Bisson, Drake still has strong ties to Toronto that would make him the perfect fit for the series.

“He’s a hard worker. And he’s fiercely loyal to his friends, his close friends and family,” Bisson told People in an interview. “There must be a way. We’ll have to figure something out. Champagne Papi, if you’re listening, come on down.”

As to what is coming up for the new season of the cozy mystery series, Bisson teased, “We have some archrivals that return. [Murdoch] having to not get emotional, stick to his job, do everything by the book, and not become vengeful is the thing, and he’s got to really outsmart the bad guys,” he explained. “That’s the part I appreciate about him: No matter how far he gets pushed, he still retains composure … and he’ll use his brain.”

Murdoch Mysteries, Season 19, Ovation TV