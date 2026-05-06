What To Know After four episodes, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis are the only team yet to win a challenge on Rock the Block Season 7.

Starsiak Hawk expressed her upset over the loss via social media.

HGTV fans also shared their disappointment over the duo’s lack of wins and praised the team’s design choices.

Season 7 of Rock the Block has wrapped up its fourth week, and only one team has yet to take home any wins.

Brooke Hogan and Scott McGillivray scored the first win of the season during the April 13 season premiere and became the only team of the season to earn two wins during Episode 3 on April 27. Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner won the second episode of the season, while Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey received their first victory during Episode 4, which aired on Monday, May 4.

Heading into Episode 5, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis remain the only Season 7 team not to win a design challenge. “Alright! 4 Zones in the books and ZERO wins,” Starsiak Hawk wrote alongside photos of her and Davis’ Episode 4 multi-gen suite renovation via Instagram on Tuesday, May 5.

“You feeling like we’re feeling? BUT it’s the long game for us!” she added. “NO WAY any of these teams are going to be able to beat our appraised value in the end. Just wait and see what we bet it all on next week!”

Starsiak Hawk concluded her post by asking her followers to share their thoughts. “I feel like the criticism on your furniture was harsh – anyone could rent the space and put a bigger bed in. The real value was the kitchen!! I loved it!” one user commented. Starsiak Hawk replied, “My thoughts exactly.”

Another person stated, “Scott seemed a little concerned when he realized you understand are a playing the long game. (This is the first time I appreciated Scott).” In response, Starsiak Hawk wrote, “He may be an acquired taste but once you’ve got it, your all in. Even as hard as it is to compliment @scott_mcgillivray He’s a solid dude and has more talent in his pinky than most humans I know.”

Referring to Starsiak Hawk’s Rock the Block Season 1 loss, someone else joked, “You must have angered the Rock the Block Gods! Your whole house is stunning. The appraisal is where you win it.” She replied, “They’ve definitely had it in for me since season 1.”

More commenters praised Starsiak Hawk and Davis’ design choices. “Your work has been the best! Won’t be surprised if you win the whole thing,” one person wrote. Another said, “Wow! Love those cabinets! The tile is beautiful too!” A different user posted, “Your guys’ space was killer!!! You will get your win soon, playing the game is worth it!!”

In addition to designing their homes’ multi-gen suites during Episode 4, the teams were also tasked with judging each other’s spaces. While the contestants were fans of Starsiak Hawk and Davis’ overall design, some critiques included the size of the suite’s bed and its lack of functionality as a potential rental suite.

“We did not win. We did not win the multi-gen suite. It’s a bummer,” Mina said in a confessional after the pair’s loss. “We are now the only team that does not have a win this season. So, we really need to lock it in and just figure out a way to get on the board.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 9/8c, HGTV