‘Criminal Record’ Boss Says Season 2 Is ‘the Hegartification of June’

Meredith Jacobs
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Peter Capaldi as Hegarty, Cush Jumbo as June — 'Criminal Record' Season 2 Episode 3 'Snakes and Ladders'
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What To Know

  • Season 2 of Criminal Record continues to pit June against Hegarty even as the detectives work together on a case.
  • Executive producer Elaine Collins explains how this season is changing how June views herself.

Criminal Record Season 2 is “the Hegartification of June,” according to the producers. And we’re starting to see that with the Wednesday, May 6, episode. Warning: Spoilers for Criminal Record Season 2 Episode 3 ahead!

In “Snakes and Ladders,” as June (Cush Jumbo) continues to work with Hegarty (Peter Capaldi) and his unit on solving a murder at a political rally and stopping a bomb plot, we’re seeing how it’s affecting her at home. Leo (Stephen Campbell Moore), after June defends a judgment call that Hegarty made, asks if she made the place safer than it was yesterday.

Later in the episode, she asks the same question of Hegarty. He tells her it’s like his uncle used to say: Whatever happens, keep rolling the dice.

So, did she ask him because she’s wondering that about herself or because she wants to see what his answer is, considering their history? According to executive producer Elaine Collins, it’s both those things.

'Criminal Record' Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, More Updates
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“I always think that June and Hegarty are much more alike than they are not alike. And I think that Hegarty recognizes that, but June is only slowly beginning to recognize that about herself. And [creator and writer] Paul [Rutman] called this season the Hegartification of June. So I think that was an arc we wanted to explore,” she explains.

Meanwhile, Hegarty, June, and the rest of the unit continue to rely on intel from their informant Billy (Luther Ford), who should be in prison for the death of his girlfriend. And that operation is protected once it’s leaked to the press about his prison escape, and June has her sights set on Hegarty as the one responsible, since the higher-ups were getting twitchy and thinking of shutting them down.

But most concerning is how the episode ends: With the unit cleaning up a recording of Billy talking to their target, Cosmo (Dustin Demri-Burns) — and his plans for an explosion!

Criminal Record, Wednesdays, Apple TV

Criminal Record key art
Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo

Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi

Stephen Campbell Moore

Stephen Campbell Moore

Zoë Wanamaker

Zoë Wanamaker

Charlie Creed-Miles

Charlie Creed-Miles

Cathy Tyson

Cathy Tyson

Shaun Dooley

Shaun Dooley

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

Series

2024–

TVMA

Crime drama

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Criminal Record

Cush Jumbo

Peter Capaldi




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