‘The Bear’: Is [Spoiler] Dead? ‘Gary’ Special Episode Ending Explained

Meaghan Darwish
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Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' Special Episode 'Gary'
Spoiler Alert
FX

What To Know

  • The Bear‘s special prequel episode “Gary” has arrived, but is it the end of the road for a beloved character?
  • We break down the special installment’s ending, including those final moments that could change Richie’s fate.

Warning: The following post contains discussions of addiction, mental health, and suicide.

The Bear‘s fifth season may have yet to premiere, but stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal deliver a compelling one-off hour of the FX series in the surprise prequel episode, “Gary,” which dropped on Hulu on May 5. Warning: Spoilers for The Bear Special Episode “Gary” ahead!

The installment follows Mikey Berzatto (Bernthal) and Richie Jermiovich (Moss-Bachrach) as they embark on a road trip to Gary, Indiana, tasked with a drop-off on behalf of Jimmy (Oliver Platt). Timed just hours before the birth of Richie and Tiffany’s (Gillian Jacobs) baby daughter, Mikey and Richie’s journey proves to be a pivotal moment and examination of their friendship, while also exploring the aspects of themselves that they haven’t fully shared with each other, particularly when it comes to Mikey’s mental health and addiction.

Set not long after the events of Season 2’s Christmas episode, “Fishes,” this special episode’s spotlighting of Mikey’s destructive viewpoint only reminds us of how long he struggled before he ultimately took his own life. As fans will recall, the holiday-set episode from Season 2 was set roughly five years prior to the current timeline, meaning this road trip depicted in “Gary” was a few years before Mikey took his own life.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in 'The Bear' special episode 'Gary'

FX

The road trip storyline was also something that was incorporated into Season 4’s finale installment, “Goodbye,” which saw Richie recount the happier side of the journey, while talking in the alley behind the Bear with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). As fans will recall, the final moments of Season 4’s finale saw Carmy prepare to walk away from the business, leaving Richie and Sydney in charge and with lots of room to adjust.

But the hour of TV titled “Gary” may have fans wondering, will it play into The Bear Season 5? And the episode’s final moments certainly seem to hint at as much. The road trip, which reveals a more erratic and volatile side of Mikey to Richie, dredges up a lot of memories for present-day Richie, who is seen behind the wheel of a car, dressed in his suit and tie, seemingly on the way to the Bear restaurant.

What Is 'The Bear's Special Episode? How to Watch 'Gary'
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What Is 'The Bear's Special Episode? How to Watch 'Gary'

Lost in thought and not fully comprehending the road situation in the rain, Richie inches forward into the intersection, only to get side-swiped by an oncoming car. His reaction to the oncoming vehicle makes the impact that much more devastating as he realizes what was coming his way a moment too late.

But would The Bear really kill off Richie?! It’s a question we can’t help but ask, considering Season 5 is approaching. Would the show present a necessary plotline tied to the upcoming installments in a special and unexpected episode? It’s certainly possible, and whether or not the accident proves to be deadly, we’d assume whatever happens to Richie will somehow be baked into Season 5…. at least we’d hope.

Only time will tell for certain, but let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on The Bear as Season 5’s arrival approaches.

FX’s The Bear, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Hulu

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

The Bear key art
Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri

Abby Elliott

Abby Elliott

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas

Edwin Lee Gibson

Edwin Lee Gibson

Corey Hendrix

Corey Hendrix

Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson

Jose Cervantes

Richard Esteras

Molly Gordon

Molly Gordon

Oliver Platt

Oliver Platt

Full Cast & Crew

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2022–

TVMA

Comedy

Drama

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